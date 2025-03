Howrah (WB), Mar 21 (PTI) A fire broke out at a food plaza in Dhulagarh in West Bengal's Howrah district on Friday evening, an official said.

At least 15 fire tenders were pressed into service to bring the blaze under control, he said.

No one was so far reported to be injured or trapped in the fire at the food plaza in Sankrail police station area, the official said.

The blaze was reported around 4.30 pm, a fire brigade official said. PTI CORR AMR RBT