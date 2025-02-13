Fire breaks out at food processing unit in Sangli district, no casualty

Sangli, Feb 13 (PTI) A major fire broke out at a food processing unit in Maharashtra's Sangli district on early Thursday morning and brought under control within five hours, an official said.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

The fire broke out around 5.45 am at Aditi Foods, located at Nerle in Walwa tehsil, due to suspected short circuit, a local civic official said.

"Multiple fire tenders and water tankers were dispatched and the flames were brought under control by 10 am," he added.

The cause of the fire was being probed, he said.