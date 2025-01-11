Fire breaks out at food stall near Sealdah station in Kolkata, none injured

Kolkata, Jan 10 (PTI) A fire broke out at a food stall near the busy Sealdah station in Kolkata on Saturday afternoon, a fire official said.

Advertisment

However, no casualty was reported in the incident.

Four fire tenders were deployed to douse the blaze which erupted in the food stall located outside the main station complex near the flyover approach.

The fire is suspected to have been caused during cooking, but the exact reason will be known after inquiry and forensic test, he said.

Advertisment

There is no imminent danger or threat to life or large-scale damage to properties, he said.

As a section of commuters, on their way to the station building, crowded the spot, police and GRP cordoned off the area to facilitate fire-fighting operations, which were underway. PTI SUS ACD