Fire breaks out at Forensic Science Lab in Hyderabad, no one injured

Hyderabad, Feb 7 (PTI) A fire broke out at the Telangana Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) here on Saturday, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident, they added.

After getting information, fire and police personnel rushed to the spot, and the flames were extinguished.

"The fire started at around 10.15 am. We received information at 10.22 am. Smoke emanated from the first floor of the building, and the fire was extinguished in two hours," a fire department official told PTI.

Five fire tenders and one firefighting robot were pressed into service to douse the fire.

The blaze was restricted to part of the first floor, and some computer systems were damaged in the incident, they said.

Based on preliminary investigation, a fire department official said they suspected an electrical short-circuit caused the fire. However, the exact cause was under investigation, the official added.