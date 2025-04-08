Fire breaks out at fort in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; none hurt

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Apr 8 (PTI) A blaze broke out in grass at a fort in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district and spread around the structure on Tuesday morning, an official said.

No casualties were reported in the fire that erupted at Devgiri Fort around 10.30 am, the official from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) told PTI.

The fort is one of the prime tourist spots in the district.

"Vegetation on the upper part of the fort caught fire and quickly spread to the area behind the structure. No tourist or staff member was injured," the official said.

He said while the fire brigade was alerted, they could not reach the affected area as it was at a considerable height, and the blaze continued to rage.

Firefighters are at the scene and the administration is waiting for the blaze to die on its own, the official said, adding that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.