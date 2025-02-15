Fire breaks out at Freemasons' Hall in Mumbai; none hurt

Mumbai, Feb 15 (PTI) A fire broke out at Freemasons' Hall in south Mumbai on Saturday afternoon, an official from the fire department said.

There was no casualty in the blaze that erupted in the three-storey structure around 2.20 pm, the official said.

He said the blaze was classified as a level one (minor), and the fire-fighting operation was underway.

In another incident, a fire broke out in a textile godown at an industrial estate in Kurla around 1.20 pm, an official said.

The minor blaze was doused soon after, he said. PTI ZA ARU