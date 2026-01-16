Fire breaks out at furniture factory in Topsia

Kolkata, Jan 16 (PTI) A major fire broke out at a furniture manufacturing factory in the eastern part of the city's Topsia area on Friday afternoon, police said.

Nobody was injured in the fire, which broke out at the factory on Topsia Road at around 3.10 pm, they said.

At least 11 fire tenders were pressed into service as adjacent buildings have been evacuated as a precautionary measure, an officer said.

"It's a big fire. There seems to be a huge stack of inflammable materials inside, which is helping the fire to spread fast. Our officers are trying to douse it quickly," he said. PTI SCH RG