New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) A fire broke out at a furniture godown in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar area on Tuesday, officials said.

Advertisment

According to the officials, they received a call regarding the incident at 10.25 am, following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire broke out on the second floor of a furniture godown at Nawab Gali, Timber Market in Kirti Nagar, they said.

The blaze was doused by 11 am. No casualty was reported, they added. PTI NIT NB