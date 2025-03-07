Fire breaks out at garbage dumping site in Thane, doused; no one hurt

Thane, Mar 7 (PTI) A fire broke out at a garbage dumping site in Wagle Estate in Thane on Friday, though no one was hurt in the incident, a civic official said.

The blaze started near CP Talao at 4:30pm and was brought under control by 7:15pm, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

"Three fire engines and water tankers were deployed along with personnel from the Fire Brigade, Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF). No one was hurt. A probe is on to ascertain the cause of fire," Tadvi said. PTI COR BNM