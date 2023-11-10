Fire breaks out at garment godown in Howrah

Kolkata, Nov 10 (PTI) A fire broke out at a garment godown in Howrah on Friday morning, officials said.

The blaze erupted around 6 am at the godown on Foreshore Road in Howarah city, they said.

The flames were put out with the help of 15 fire tenders, the officials said, adding, there was no report of any injury. Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose visited the spot and took stock of the situation.

The cause of the blaze will be known after an investigation is carried out, a fire department official said. PTI AMR RBT