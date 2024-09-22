Fire breaks out at garment store in Delhi's Narela, none hurt

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) A fire broke out at a garment shop in outer Delhi's Narela on Sunday afternoon, officials said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

According to an official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), the fire department received a call at 1.30 pm about the blaze at the shop located in Narela's main market.

Eight fire tenders were pressed into service which took one-and-a-half hours to douse the blaze, the official said.

No one was injured in the incident but garment worth lakhs were gutted in the fire, the official added. PTI ALK RPA