Fire breaks out at garment unit near Kolkata

Kolkata, May 4 (PTI) A fire broke out at a garment unit in New Town area in the north-eastern part of Kolkata on Saturday morning, officials said.

The flames were spotted around 8 am on the fourth floor of the five-storied building, which houses other commercial units as well, they said.

There were no reports of any injury or fatality, the officials said.

Four fire tenders were pressed into service to fight the blaze.

"We are trying to douse the flames from adjacent buildings. There is no threat of the blaze spreading to adjacent houses," a fire brigade official said.

Local TMC MLA Tapas Chatterjee visited the spot to take stock of the situation. PTI SUS RBT