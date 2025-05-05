Fire breaks out at garments showroom in south Mumbai; no casualty

Mumbai: A fire broke out at a garments showroom in the Peddar Road area of south Mumbai on Monday morning, civic officials said.

There were no reports of injuries in the blaze that erupted at the establishment near a six-storey building around 6.38 am, they said.

A civic official said the fire was confined to the showroom, and the premises was engulfed in smoke.

He said eight fire engines and other fire brigade vehicles are at the spot, and the police, civic authorities, and other agencies have also been mobilised.

The official said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and further details are awaited.