Fire breaks out at geology department in DU's north campus

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) A fire broke out at the Department of Geology in Delhi University's north campus on Tuesday evening, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said.

A call regarding the fire in the laboratory of the department was received at 5.15 pm, the official said, adding that no casualty has been reported so far.

According to the official, some computers kept in the laboratory caught fire.

"We have rushed six fire tenders to the spot and the firefighting operation is underway," the DFS official said. PTI SSJ NB