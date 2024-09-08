Fire breaks out at Ghutiari Sharif railway station, no report of any injury

Kolkata, Sep 8 (PTI) A major fire broke out in a shop at Ghutiari Sharif railway station in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Sunday, fire brigade sources said.

There was no report of any injury in the fire which first broke out at a shop on platform number one at 10:30 am and quickly spread to other stalls on the platform, the sources said.

Passengers, waiting for trains at the platform scampered for safety as railway police and fire brigade personnel managed to put off the blaze.

Two fire tenders managed to put off the blaze but train services in the Sealdah-South section were disrupted for some time for passenger safety. PTI SUS RG