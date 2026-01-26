Fire breaks out at godown in Bengal, brought under control after 7 hours

Kolkata, Jan 26 (PTI) A fire broke out in the early hours of Monday in a godown in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, an official said.

The blaze in the godown, situated at Najirabad in the eastern outskirts of Kolkata, was brought under control after a seven-hour firefight.

Twelve fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the blaze, which was reported at 3 am, the official said.

The blaze was brought under control around 10 am. The Fire Brigade official said that, as per the initial report, there was no casualty in the blaze, nor was anyone missing.

However, a few workers of the godown claimed three of their colleagues were on night shift duty when the fire was noticed.

The cause of the blaze and the extent of damage are yet to be ascertained. The incident will be investigated, the official said. PTI AMR NN