Fire breaks out at godown in Bengal's South 24 Parganas district

Kolkata, Jan 26 (PTI) A fire broke out in the early hours of Monday in a godown in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, an official said.

The godown is situated at Najirabad in the eastern outskirts of Kolkata.

Twelve fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the blaze which was reported at 3 am. The fire was yet to be brought under control, the official said.

The Fire Brigade official said that they are yet to confirm whether anyone was missing or unaccounted for in the blaze.

However, a few workers of the godown claimed three of their colleagues were on night shift duty when the fire was noticed. PTI AMR NN