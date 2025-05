New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) A fire broke out at a godown in Delhi's Mundka area on Thursday evening, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

A DFS official said they received a call about the blaze in a godown in Mundka at 5.23 pm, following which 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"Our firefighters are still working. The flames will be doused soon," the officer said. PTI BM ARI