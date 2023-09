New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) A fire broke out at a tent godown on Monday morning in southwest Delhi Vasant Kunj area, officials said.

According to the fire officials, they received information regarding the blaze at 11.32 am, following which 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire broke out at a temporary structure of a tent godown. It was brought under control at 1.35 pm and the cooling process is underway, they said, adding that no one was injured in the incident. PTI NIT NB