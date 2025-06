New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) A fire broke out at a godown in Wazirpur area of north Delhi on Tuesday afternoon, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

No one received any injury due to the fire, a DFS official said.

"A call regarding the blaze was received at 12:10 pm. We immediately rushed 10 vehicles which are still working on the spot. The information was also shared with the police for further inquiry," said the DFS officer. PTI BM AMJ AMJ