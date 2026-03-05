Fire breaks out at godown in Hyderabad, no one injured

Hyderabad, Mar 5 (PTI) A fire broke out at a godown in Katedan area here on Thursday, though no one was injured in the incident, police said.

The blaze was reported at around 4.30 am and four fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire was extinguished by 7.30 am, a police official at Mailardevpally Police Station said.

"No one was injured in the incident," he said.

The fire erupted at the warehouse due to short-circuit, the official said, based on preliminary investigation.

Plywood, PVC and kitchen items stored on the premises were damaged in the blaze. Further investigation is on. PTI VVK VVK KH