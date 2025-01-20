Fire breaks out at godown in Kolkata's Park Circus

Kolkata, Jan 20 (PTI) A fire broke out at a rubber godown adjacent to the Park Circus suburban railway station in the southern part of the metropolis on Monday, police said.

The blaze erupted around 3.21 pm in the godown situated in a congested locality, as a thick layer of black smoke engulfed the area, they said.

There were no reports of any injury or fatality.

Eighteen fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames and the operation was still underway, a police officer said.

Eastern Railway sources said suburban train services along the Ballygunge-Park Circus-Sir Gurudas Halt-Kankurgachi chord line were partially affected due to the fire, and overhead power supply at the Park Circus station has been disconnected since 3.44 pm as a safety measure.

However, train services on the Sealdah South section were continuing as usual, they said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. PTI DC RBT