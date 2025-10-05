Fire breaks out at godown in Thane

Thane, Oct 5 (PTI) A fire broke out at a godown in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Sunday evening, a civic official said.

After being alerted around 9.45 pm, fire engines were rushed to the spot at Sawad Naka in Bhiwandi, he said.

There has been no report of any injuries to anyone, said Saqib Khabre, chief of the disaster management cell of Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation, adding that an operation is underway to douse the blaze.

It was not immediately known what was stored in the godown.