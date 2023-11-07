Fire breaks out at godown, two feared trapped

Thane, Nov 7 (PTI) A woman and a boy were feared trapped after a fire broke out at a cotton godown in Ovali area near Bhiwandi in the district on Tuesday evening, a civic official said here.

Advertisment

The fire broke out at the godown located inside Parasnath compound around 8 pm, said chief of the disaster management cell of Thane Municipal Corporation Yasin Tadvi.

Two fire engines were rushed to the spot and the dousing operation was underway, he said.

The cause of the fire was still not known, Tadvi added. PTI COR KRK