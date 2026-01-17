Fire breaks out at govt office in Raipur

Raipur, Jan 17 (PTI) A major fire broke out at the Raipur District Education Officer's (DEO) office here on Saturday night, officials said.

No casualty has been reported in the incident, they said.

As per preliminary information, the fire broke out after 9 pm at the DEO office located in Pension Bada area.

Police and fire brigade teams reached the spot and the blaze was brought under control within an hour, a police official said.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said. PTI TKP KRK