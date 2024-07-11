Fire breaks out at hardware shop in TN

Erode (Tamil Nadu), Jul 11 (PTI) A fire broke out at a private hardware shop-cum-godown at Sathyamangalam Road here on Thursday morning. No one was injured in the incident, police said.

According to police, thick black smoke coming out from the shop was noticed by the public at around 10.20 am.

On receiving information, the Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot with fire tenders and after two hours of struggle, they put off the blaze.

State Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Prohibition and Excise, S Muthusamy, Erode district Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara and police officials visited the spot, and fire officials briefed them about the incident. PTI COR KH