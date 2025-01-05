Fire breaks out at Haryana's Mini Secretariat building in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Jan 5 (PTI) A fire broke out at Haryana's Mini Secretariat building in Sector 17 here on Sunday.

The fire, which broke out on the third floor of the building in the afternoon, was immediately brought under control, fire department officials said.

Fire tenders reached the spot within no time as Sector 17's Fire Station is located just across the road.

"Sunday being a holiday, there was no one inside the two rooms on the third floor when fire broke out there. The guards on duty in the building complex noticed smoke coming out and raised an alarm," a fire department official said.

"Some of our firefighters too noticed the smoke as the Fire Station is just across the road and immediately five fire tenders were rushed," the official said.

"The fire was brought under control within 15-20 minutes. However, some records kept in the two rooms of the third floor were damaged," he said, adding that the reason for the blaze could not be immediately ascertained. PTI SUN NB NB KVK KVK