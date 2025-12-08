Fire breaks out at hosiery unit in Dum Dum near Kolkata

Kolkata, Dec 8 (PTI) A fire broke out at a hosiery unit located in the godown of a building in Dum Dum area near Kolkata on Monday evening, officials said.

Eleven fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze that erupted in the hosiery facility at Dumdum Seven Tanks locality around 6:30 pm, they said.

There was no report of any fatality or injury so far, as people were safely evacuated, a fire brigade official said.

The blaze was brought under control after around two-and-a-half hours, he said.

A gas cylinder explosion is suspected to be the cause of the blaze, though the exact reason could be known following an investigation, the official said.

The extent of damage due to the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Traffic movement was disrupted for a while, as a stretch of the arterial Dum Dum Road was cordoned off to facilitate the fire fighting operation, he added. PTI SUS RBT