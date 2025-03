New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) A fire broke out at a private hospital in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said on Monday.

No casualties were reported in the blaze that was reported at 11:42 pm on Sunday.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the scene, they said.

The blaze, which started in an air conditioner and a hospital bed, was quickly doused. Some patients were evacuate immediately. PTI BM DV DV