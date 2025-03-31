Fire breaks out at hospital in east Delhi, no one injured

New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) A fire broke out at a private hospital in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area due to a short circuit, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said on Monday.

No casualties were reported in the blaze that was reported at 11.42 pm on Sunday. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.

The fire started in an air conditioner and a hospital bed and was doused quickly. Some patients were evacuated immediately. The relatives of a two-and-a-half-year-old patient, Riyansh, shifted him to Kailash Hospital in Noida, the officials said.

Police said a PCR call regarding the incident was received around 12.04 am.

"The fire broke out around 11.30 pm in an empty room adjacent to the main casualty area on the ground floor. There were some files and beds in the room," a senior police official said.

There were no patients in the casualty ward while three patients were in the ICU on the first floor, according to the official.

Riyansh's relative told reporters that he was on ventilator support and was referred to the hospital a few hours before the fire broke out.

"As soon as we realised that there was a fire, we rushed to see how Riyansh was. He was safe but we could not keep him here in such an environment, so we shifted him to another hospital," he said.

Police said an investigation is underway to assess the extent of the damage.