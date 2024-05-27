Fire breaks out at hospital in UP's Baghpat, no casualties

Baghpat (UP), May 27 (PTI) A fire broke out in a hospital in the Badaut area here on Monday due to a short circuit, triggering panic among the patients and staff, police said.

Advertisment

No one was injured in the incident.

The fire broke out at about 4.30 am on the third floor of Astha Multispeciality hospital here after which fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the police said.

It took a few hours for the firefighting team to douse the blaze, they added.

Advertisment

District Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh said that the fire broke out on the hospital's third floor where waste items were kept in a tin shade.

Twelve patients, who were admitted to the hospital, have been shifted to other nearby hospitals, he said, adding that no one was injured in the blaze.

The DM said that the hospital was served a notice 15 days ago to remove the waste dump from the third floor.

The hospital has a fire NOC for only two of its floors, he said, adding that a probe is on in the matter. PTI COR ABN RPA