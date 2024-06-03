Fire breaks out at hotel in Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur; no casualty

Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh), Jun 3 (PTI) A major fire broke out at a hotel in Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur city on Monday and the flames spread rapidly to a shop in the vicinity, police said.

Visuals showed thick smoke engulfed the premises.

No casualty was reported so far and there was no information as of now of anyone trapped inside the hotel, a police official said.

The blaze erupted in the Radhe Krishna hotel located in Kotwali police station area and the flames spread rapidly to an adjacent sports shop, the official said.

As soon as the fire broke out, those present in the hotel came out of the premises and people in the adjoining residential buildings were also alerted, he said.

Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and efforts were on to douse the blaze, the official said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he added. PTI COR TKP GK