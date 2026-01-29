Fire breaks out at hotel in Delhi's Paharganj, three injured

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Three people were injured, one of them critically, after a fire broke out at a hotel in central Delhi's Paharganj in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.

The injured have been identified as Vinod (36), who sustained 70 per cent burn injuries, Vasant Kumar (38), with 10 per cent burns and Hitesh Kumar (36), who sustained five per cent burns.

The Delhi Fire Services received a call regarding the blaze at a five-storey building at 3.05 am.

An official with the Delhi Fire Services said the fire originated on the ground floor.

A total of eight people were rescued from the premises. The three injured men have been shifted to a hospital. The fire was brought under control by 4.25 am, the official added. PTI SSJ AKY