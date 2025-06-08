Fire breaks out at hotel kitchen in Delhi's Khari Baoli

New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) A fire broke out in the kitchen of a hotel near Fatehpuri Chowk in the Khari Baoli area of central Delhi on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Five tenders were rushed to douse the flames and no one was injured in the fire, they said.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, the blaze was reported around 12.08 pm at Vaishno Hotel on Church Mission Road. The fire was confined to the kitchen on the first floor of the building, they said.

A total of five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the flames were brought under control by 12.25 pm. No casualties was reported in the incident, they added. PTI BM SKY SKY