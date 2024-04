New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) A minor fire broke out at a house in the Vikas Puri area of west Delhi on Thursday, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, the fire erupted on the first and second floors of the residential building and three fire tenders were pressed into service.

"It was a minor fire and no one was injured," said the official. PTI BM RHL