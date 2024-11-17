Fire breaks out at house in Delhi's Nangia Park area, no one injured

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) A fire broke out in a house in the Nangia Park area here on Sunday afternoon but no one was injured in the incident, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

Advertisment

"We received a call about the blaze at 2.47 pm and 14 fire tenders were pressed into service," he said.

The official also said that the fire has been brought under control and the cooling process is underway.

No one was injured in the fire, he said, adding that police have been informed about the incident. PTI BM NSD