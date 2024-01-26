Fire breaks out at house in Delhi's Shahdara

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) A fire broke out at a house in north-east Delhi's Shahdara area on Friday, officials of the fire department said.

Five people are feared trapped inside the building and a rescue operation is underway, they said.

A total of five fire engines were pressed into service to douse the flames.

"We got a call at 5.22 pm regarding a fire at a house in Ram Nagar area. Immediately, five fire engines were pressed into service. We got to know that five people are feared trapped in the building. We are conducting the rescue operation," a fire official said. PTI BM CK CK