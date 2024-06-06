Fire breaks out at house in east Delhi, one injured

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) A man was injured in a fire that broke out at a three-storey house in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar area on Thursday evening, officials said.

A call was received at 6.30 pm and two fire tenders were pressed into service, an official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

Three more fire brigades were sent to the spot later, the official said.

Station House Officer (SHO), Geeta Colony, Anoop Singh said one person was injured in the incident and he was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire will be ascertained after the probe, the SHO said.

The DFS official said the fire was brought under control in one hour. The cause of the fire is suspected to be a short circuit on the first floor, the official added.

A few persons were present in the building but they came out soon after the fire broke out on the first floor of the building.

Further probe is underway, the police said. PTI ALK BHJ