Fire breaks out at house in Noida, none hurt

Noida, May 30 (PTI) A fire erupted in a house here on Thursday night due to leakage in cooking gas cylinder, officials said.

No person suffered any injuries in the blaze that broke out around 11 pm in the house located in Sector 31, a police spokesperson said.

"Information was received about a fire in an LPG cylinder in the kitchen on the first floor of a house located at Sector-31, Nithari Road, Noida," the spokesperson said.

"Taking immediate action on the information, the fire service unit rushed to the spot and the blaze was extinguished with the help of two vehicles," the official added.

No loss of life took place in the incident, according to the police. PTI KIS RPA