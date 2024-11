New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) A fire broke out on Friday morning at a house in south Delhi's Savitri Nagar area, officials said.

According to a fire official, they received information regarding the blaze around 10 am. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The blaze was brought under control around 12.15 pm and no injury was reported, the official added. PTI NIT NIT MNK MNK