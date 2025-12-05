Fire breaks out at industrial estate in Mumbai's Lower Parel area; no report of injuries

Mumbai, Dec 5 (PTI) A fire broke out in a building at Kohinoor Industrial Estate in Lower Parel area of Mumbai on Friday, a civic official said.

There is no report of injuries so far in the fire in an office on the building's third floor, he added.

The incident in the industrial estate, located along the arterial Senapati Bapat Marg, was reported to the fire brigade at 4.17 pm, following which four fire engines and other fire fighting vehicles were rushed to the spot, he said.

"Firefighting operations are underway. As per primary information, the fire is confined to an office, but details are awaited. Other agencies, like police, BEST, 108 ambulance service and BMC ward staff have also been mobilised," he said. PTI KK BNM