Fire breaks out at IOC refinery in Gujarat's Vadodara, brought under control; no injuries reported

Vadodara, Dec 21 (PTI) A fire broke out at the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) refinery in Koyali area of Gujarat's Vadodara city on Saturday, though there was no report of anyone getting hurt in the incident, a police official said.

Advertisment

The blaze broke out at a furnace in the isomerate unit of the refinery at around 5:15 pm and was brought under control by firefighters of the IOC's emergency response team within 45 minutes, Jawahar Nagar police station inspector A B Mori said.

"No casualty was reported in the incident. It was a level-1 (minor) fire and cooling operations are underway," Kori said.

A major fire after a blast in a benzene storage tank at the facility on November 11 had left two dead. PTI COR KA BNM