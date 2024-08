New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) A fire broke out at a jeans manufacturing unit located at the Badli Industrial area in outer Delhi on Monday morning, officials said.

A call regarding the fire incident was received at 7 am and eight fire tenders were pressed into service, an official of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

The official said the fire was at the ground floor of the three-storey building.

He said no one was injured and the rescue operation was underway. PTI ALK MNK MNK