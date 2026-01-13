Fire breaks out at Jharsuguda railway station in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Jan 13 (PTI) A fire broke out at Jharsuguda railway station in Odisha on Tuesday morning due to breakdown of an overhead equipment, officials said.

Train services on the route were briefly disrupted owing to the blaze, they said, adding, no one was injured in the incident.

The overhead equipment (OHE) is a system of wires, insulators, and support structures that transmit high-voltage electricity to trains, an official said.

The blaze, which erupted around 11.10 am, spread to several chambers of the station building, he said.

The fire was doused after nearly one-and-a-half hours, the official said.

Those present at the Jharsuguda railway station at the time of the incident were safely evacuated, he added.