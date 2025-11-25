Fire breaks out at judge's residence in Bareilly, no injuries reported

Bareilly (UP), Nov 25 (PTI) A fire broke out at the rented accommodation of an additional district judge here on Tuesday, triggering panic in the neighbourhood, officials said.

No injuries were reported in the fire, which broke out at the residence of ADJ Gyanendra Tripathi in Awas Vikas Colony, they said.

The house belongs to Razi Anwar, which Tripathi took on rent. The blaze erupted when the family was offering morning prayers, the officials said.

Madhulika, Tripathi’s wife, said she noticed sparks in the prayer room and within seconds the fire spread.

The inverter caught fire first, following which the flames engulfed other items. Household articles, including a washing machine, a geyser and prayer-room belongings were destroyed in the fire, she said.

The flames also reached a neighbouring house, damaging a water tank installed there, officials said.

Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Manu Sharma said that fire tenders reached the spot within two to three minutes of receiving the alert and brought the blaze under control.

“The fire started in the prayer room and spread to an adjoining room. Our team prevented the flames from reaching the other houses in the vicinity," Sharma said.

A short-circuit appears to have triggered the fire, though the exact cause will be ascertained after a detailed inquiry, he said. PTI COR KIS ARI