Fire breaks out at Kolkata market, none hurt

Kolkata, Oct 8 (PTI) A fire broke out at a few shops in Jodhpur Park market in south Kolkata on Wednesday, an official said.

Nobody was reported to be injured or trapped in the blaze, he said.

Four fire engines were pressed into service to control the blaze that erupted around 3.35 pm, the official said.

The blaze, which gutted four temporary structures, was put out around 5 pm, a fire brigade official said.

The exact cause of the fire can be ascertained after an investigation is carried out, she added. PTI AMR RBT