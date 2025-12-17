Fire breaks out at LIC building in TN's Madurai

Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Dec 17 (PTI) A fire broke out in the regional office of the LIC of India here on Wednesday night, police said.

Three fire tenders have been pressed in for service who are engaged in dousing the flames, sources in the fire and rescue department said.

"The department received a call regarding the incident at around 8.40 pm. Three fire engines have been sent to douse the flames. We do not know the exact cause of the incident as it is too early to comment. We do not know whether anybody got stuck inside the building," an official told PTI. PTI VIJ VIJ KH