Fire breaks out at LIC building in TN''s Madurai

Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Dec 17 (PTI) A fire broke out in the regional office of the LIC of India here on Wednesday night, police said.

Three fire tenders were pressed in to service to douse the flames, sources in the Fire and Rescue Department said.

"The department received a call regarding the incident at around 8.40 pm. Three fire engines have been sent to douse the flames. We do not know the exact cause of the incident as it is too early to comment," an official told PTI.

Fire department officials said there were no casualties nor was any one injured in the incident. PTI VIJ SA