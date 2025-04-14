Fire breaks out at Lok Bandhu hospital in Lucknow, 200 patients evacuated

Lucknow, Apr 14 (PTI) A fire broke out at a hospital here on Monday night, prompting the evacuation of nearly 200 patients, officials said. No casualties have been reported.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak told PTI Videos that smoke was first noticed on the second floor of Lok Bandhu Raj Narayan Combined Hospital.

"After smoke was seen emanating from the second floor, evacuation of patients was immediately initiated. Approximately 200 patients in all have been moved to safety,” he said.

Pathak confirmed that no one was injured in the incident and fire brigade teams were working to douse the flames.

"Doctors, paramedical staff and the hospital superintendent worked together to shift all patients to other hospitals. Firefighters are present and making efforts to bring the fire under control," he added.