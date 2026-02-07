Fire breaks out at mall in Delhi’s Jasola; no injuries reported

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) A fire broke out at a mall in southeast Delhi's Jasola on Saturday, prompting authorities to rush eight fire tenders to the spot, the Delhi Fire Services said.

A call reporting smoke billowing from the mall was received at 12.20 pm after which eight fire tenders were pressed into service, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

“The firefighting operation is going on. No casualty or injury has been reported yet,” the officials said.

Further details are awaited.